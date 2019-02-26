Feb. 25
Jonathan W. Brady, 27, of Elko was arrested at 791 10th St. in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,495
Ralph W. Crown, 57, of Buhl, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for felony killing of a big game animal and possession of a big game animal. Bail: $7,500
Anthony DePaola, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail not listed
Franklin L. Harrington Jr., 33, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $750
Brock D. King, 42, of Nampa, Idaho was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to maintain lane or improper lane change; reckless driving disregarding the safety of persons or property; driver or passenger failure to report accident with unattended vehicle or property damage; duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage; and failure to yield at stop or yield sign or control. Bail: $2,090
Joshua W. Melton, 48, of Elko was arrested on Commercial Street for driving with a suspended license. Bail: $255
Norma Navarrete-Santillan, 21, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for driving under the influence, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and driver in restricted access area. Bail: $1,690
Joel A. White, 48, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail not listed
Daniel L. Wiggins IV, 25, of Las Vegas was arrested at East Jennings Way and Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $530
Kenneth J. Wyllie, 47, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for harassment, disturbing the peace and theft. Bail not listed
