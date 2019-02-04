Feb. 1
Ashley D. Conetah, 36, of Elko was arrested at 13th and Cedar streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Jonathan D. Haycook, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2050 Idaho St. for trespassing not amounting to burglary. Bail: $195
Lara A. Mangum, 31, of Carlin was arrested at 915 ½ Chestnut St. for possession of a schedule I, II, II or IV controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
Rodolfo S. Olivas, 47, of Vinton, California, was arrested at Grease Monkey for driving under the influence, having an open container of alcohol in a vehicle and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $1,650
Crystal M. Ayers, 31, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court on a bench warrant; parole and probation hold; two counts of unlawful possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance; unlawful possession to sell a schedule III, IV or V controlled substance; unlawful possession for sale of flunitrazepam, gamma-hydroxybutyrate or schedule I or II substances; and owning or possession of a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $126,015
Robert Kok, 36, of Salt Lake City was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 296 westbound for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $515
Arthur L. Steelman III, 27, of Elko was arrested on two counts of failure to appear after bail. Bail: $1,100
Tawyna R. Stout, 37, of Reno was arrested on Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence; conspiracy of possession of a controlled substance by a documented prisoner; possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Asaad L. Timbers, 32, of Elko was arrested at 2002 Last Chance Road for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
