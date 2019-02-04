Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Feb. 3

Annie Z. Carr-Piccioni, 41, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Jamie R. Freeman, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 624 Castle Road for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime.

Robert K. Hilder Jr., 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Lee’s Liquor parking lot for driving under the influence and speeding 11-20 mph over the posted limit. Bail: $1,310

Jeffrey L. Laughlin, 45, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

Roy Patterson, 50, of Loomis, California, was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 284 for possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance; and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $5,195

William A. Pecora, 24, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for false imprisonment. Bail: $2,500

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
2
0
0
0

Load comments