Feb. 3
Annie Z. Carr-Piccioni, 41, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Jamie R. Freeman, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 624 Castle Road for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime.
Robert K. Hilder Jr., 39, of Salt Lake City was arrested at the Lee’s Liquor parking lot for driving under the influence and speeding 11-20 mph over the posted limit. Bail: $1,310
Jeffrey L. Laughlin, 45, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Copper streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Roy Patterson, 50, of Loomis, California, was arrested at Interstate 80 mile marker 284 for possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance; and operating an unregistered vehicle, trailer or semi. Bail: $5,195
William A. Pecora, 24, of Elko was arrested on Mountain City Highway for false imprisonment. Bail: $2,500
