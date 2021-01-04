Police Log: Jan. 1, 2021

Jan. 1

Justin M. Collie, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of parole, felony possession of a controlled substance, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, coercion, and two counts of battery.

--

Francisco Gallardo Jr., 63, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

--

John S. Lindsey, 57, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

--

Korey D. Rivers, 26, of Elko was arrested at Panorama and South Ninth streets for operating an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no seat belt, false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of document or personal ID to establish false proof of age. Bail: $12,345

--