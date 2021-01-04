Police Log: Jan. 1, 2021

Jan. 1
Justin M. Collie, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of parole, felony possession of a controlled substance, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, coercion, and two counts of battery.
Francisco Gallardo Jr., 63, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140
John S. Lindsey, 57, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.
Korey D. Rivers, 26, of Elko was arrested at Panorama and South Ninth streets for operating an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no seat belt, false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of document or personal ID to establish false proof of age. Bail: $12,345
Mauricio M. Sanchez, 23, of Carlin was arrested at 101 S. Eighth St. for child sex abuse or exploitation with substantial bodily harm, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $125,000
Jeremiah J. Sandretto, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 527 Tiffany Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,150
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.