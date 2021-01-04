 Skip to main content
Police Log: Jan. 1, 2021
Police Log: Jan. 1, 2021

Police

Jan. 1

Justin M. Collie, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Red Lion Casino for violation of parole, felony possession of a controlled substance, violating a domestic violence temporary protective order, coercion, and two counts of battery.

--

Francisco Gallardo Jr., 63, of Elko was arrested at Elko Motel for violating a domestic violence temporary protective order. Bail: $3,140

--

John S. Lindsey, 57, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and River streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation.

--

Korey D. Rivers, 26, of Elko was arrested at Panorama and South Ninth streets for operating an unregistered vehicle, driving with a suspended driver’s license, no seat belt, false statement to obstruct a public officer, resisting a public officer, possession of a hypodermic device, drug paraphernalia, possession of a dangerous weapon, and possession of document or personal ID to establish false proof of age. Bail: $12,345

--

Mauricio M. Sanchez, 23, of Carlin was arrested at 101 S. Eighth St. for child sex abuse or exploitation with substantial bodily harm, and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $125,000

--

Jeremiah J. Sandretto, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 527 Tiffany Drive for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $1,150

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

