Police Log: Jan. 10, 2021

Jan. 10

Eric A. Bringhurst, 23, of Wells was arrested at 1710 Mountain View for disturbing the peace. Bail: $355

Geneviene Gallegos, 58, of Elko was arrested at 2247 Chism Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

On Khong, 51, of West Valley, Utah was arrested at Butte and Pueblo for grand larceny of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, aggressive driving, and conspiracy to elude, evade or fail to stop. Bail: $11,580

Jesse J. Lance, 33, of Elko was arrested at 1525 Opal Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

Tracy A. Mortimer Sr., 56, of Elko was arrested at River and Fourth streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and violation of probation. Bail: $5,000

Matthew D. Pangborn, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 490 Westcliff Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $855

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

