Police Log: Jan. 11, 2021

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s on a bench warrant.
Kaylee A. Sharlow, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold for attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $7,500
Justin D. Wheat, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Thunderbird Motel for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,140
This week's felony arrests:
Tyler J. Neumann
Russell G. Davis
Mauricio M. Sanchez
Matthew W. Beecher
Kirk D. Nylander Jr.
Justin M. Collie
John S. Lindsey
Eric A. Landeros
Charlie W. Senk Jr.
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
