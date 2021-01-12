Police Log: Jan. 11, 2021

Jan. 11

Skylar J. Eldridge, 27, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s on a bench warrant.

--

Kaylee A. Sharlow, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Courthouse on a drug court hold for attempted grand larceny and conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $7,500

--

Justin D. Wheat, 29, of Elko was arrested at the Thunderbird Motel for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $2,140

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

