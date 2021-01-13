Police Log: Jan. 12, 2021

Jan. 12

Edison E. Birchim III, 29, of Elko was arrested at Wildwood Way and Lamoille Highway for speeding 11-20 mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,800

--

Cody G. Carroll, 28, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for possessing, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Bail: $20,000

--

David G. Cowart, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1790 Idaho St. for two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, driving with a suspended driver’s license, failure to yield, and on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $11,470

--

Alexis R. Delaney, 21, of Carlin was arrested on the Eureka Highway for driving under the influence and failure to decrease speed or use due care. Bail: $1,335

--

Robert C. Holdaway, 28, of Murray, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for robbery with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, driving under the influence, and driver disobeying a peace officer. Bail: $121,140

--

Michael T. Yatczak, 29, of Spring Creek was arrested at 340 Commercial St. on two counts of buying, possessing or receiving stolen property; and felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $11,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

