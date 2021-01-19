 Skip to main content
Police Log: Jan. 15, 2021
Police

Jan. 15

Rainbow S. Buck, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

--

Ryan Craig, 44, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Sage St. for driving under the influence, open alcoholic container in vehicle, and speeding 1-10 mph over limit. Bail: $1,690

--

Leslie L. Hernandez, 30, of Elko was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for petit larceny, two counts of resisting a public officer, and felony possession of a controlled substance. $8,420

--

Austin W. Himmelman, 30, of Elko was arrested at Washoe County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and a probation violation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

