Police Log: Jan. 16, 2021

Jan. 16
Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at Pizza Hut for petit larceny and on a probation violation.
--
Delmar Cesspooch, 37, of Fort Duchesne, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery and abuse of an old or vulnerable person. Bail: $5,000
--
Michael L. Doser, 20, of Wells was arrested on Humboldt Avenue for taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $2,915
--
Terrence E. Mondor, 61, of Elko was arrested at 1610 Winchester Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995
--
Jared K. Nichols, 37, of Santaquin, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740
--
Antonio Rios, 22, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Jennings and Alta Vista for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
--
Scott W. Seeley, 34, of Wells was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $200
--
Lanna D. Walthers, 58, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway for felony driving under the influence, failure to obey traffic control device, duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property damage, and driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $22.090
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.