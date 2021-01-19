Police Log: Jan. 16, 2021

Jan. 16

Jordin N. Asberry, 28, of Elko was arrested at Pizza Hut for petit larceny and on a probation violation.

--

Delmar Cesspooch, 37, of Fort Duchesne, Utah was arrested at 680 W. Wendover Blvd. for domestic battery and abuse of an old or vulnerable person. Bail: $5,000

--

Michael L. Doser, 20, of Wells was arrested on Humboldt Avenue for taking or possessing vehicle without owner’s consent and driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $2,915

--

Terrence E. Mondor, 61, of Elko was arrested at 1610 Winchester Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

--

Jared K. Nichols, 37, of Santaquin, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $740

--

Antonio Rios, 22, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested at Jennings and Alta Vista for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--