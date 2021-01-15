 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Jan. 16, 2021
0 comments

Police Log: Jan. 16, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Jan. 14

Jay R. Slater, 44, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315

--

Toa Sisigafua, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $495

--

Harold L. Turner, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and probation violation.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News