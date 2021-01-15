Police Log: Jan. 16, 2021

Jay R. Slater, 44, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315
Toa Sisigafua, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $495
Harold L. Turner, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and probation violation.
This week's felony arrests:
Tyler J. Neumann
Russell G. Davis
Mauricio M. Sanchez
Matthew W. Beecher
Kirk D. Nylander Jr.
Justin M. Collie
John S. Lindsey
Eric A. Landeros
Charlie W. Senk Jr.
Antonio Villalobos-Prieto
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
