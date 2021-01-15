Police Log: Jan. 16, 2021

Jan. 14

Jay R. Slater, 44, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $315

--

Toa Sisigafua, 38, of West Jordan, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $495

--

Harold L. Turner, 28, of Elko was arrested at 2520 Mountain City Highway for felony possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and probation violation.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1