Police Log: Jan. 17, 2021
Jan. 17

Kenneth J. Graham, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested on Glen Vista Drive for driving under the influence and license plates displayed improperly. Bail: $1,255

Cesar E. Techera, 33, of Murray, Utah was arrested at the Rainbow Casino for resisting a public officer, two counts of duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property damage, and driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $3,560

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

