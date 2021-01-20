Police Log: Jan. 19, 2021

Jan. 19

Jesse A. Abel, 46, of Elko was arrested on a courtesy hold.

--

Rainbow S. Buck, 26, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Railroad streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $100

--

Braxten M. Gonzales, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a courtesy hold.

--

Joseph Z. Medina-Velez, 23, of Elko was arrested at Spring Valley Parkway and Lamoille Highway for speeding 21-30 mph over limit, failure to obey red traffic light, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $2,535

--

Sydney J. Morris, 22, of Elko was arrested at Lander County Jail on a probation violation.

--

Amber M. Smith, 37, of Elko was arrested at 837 Idaho St. on a probation violation.

--

Summer C. Smith, 35, of Elko was arrested at 294 Idaho St. on a probation violation.

--