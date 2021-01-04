Police Log: Jan. 2, 2021

Jan. 2

Russell G. Davis, 70, of Winton, California was arrested at 4521 Montello Road for trespassing, entering property to damage or destroy property, possession of burglary tools, and home invasion. Bail: $23,835

Joaquin A. Leivas Jr., 40, of Wendover, Utah was arrested at 735 W. Wendover Blvd. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $950

Mason G. Southworth, 35, of Cedar Hills, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay Casino on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $1,845

Antonio Villalobos-Prieto, 21, of Elko was arrested at Argent and Bluffs avenues for felony possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $5,640

Dylan T. Woten, 48, of Spring Creek was arrested at 12th Street and Opal Drive for second-offense driving under the influence. Bail: $1,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

