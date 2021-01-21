Police Log: Jan. 20, 2021

Jan. 20
Derik R. Calton, 39, of Wells was arrested for probation violation and battery by a prisoner.
Jose M. Esparza, 68, of Reno was arrested at 275 Third St. on a parole and probation hold.
Cody R. Moschetti, 34, of Wells was arrested at 1275 Starr Ave. for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, domestic battery, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $28,780
Hayla B. Roberts, 26, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000
Melissa J. Simmons, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested on Pleasant Valley Road on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $431
Daniel A. Souliere, 39, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a parole and probation hold.
Jessica D. Vanhoy, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Maple streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140
Samantha E. Warford-Westbrook. 28, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and a probation violation.
This week's felony arrests:
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.