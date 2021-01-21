 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Jan. 20, 2021
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Jan. 20, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Jan. 20

Derik R. Calton, 39, of Wells was arrested for probation violation and battery by a prisoner.

--

Jose M. Esparza, 68, of Reno was arrested at 275 Third St. on a parole and probation hold.

--

Cody R. Moschetti, 34, of Wells was arrested at 1275 Starr Ave. for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, domestic battery, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $28,780

--

Hayla B. Roberts, 26, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Melissa J. Simmons, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested on Pleasant Valley Road on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $431

--

Daniel A. Souliere, 39, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a parole and probation hold.

--

Jessica D. Vanhoy, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at Fifth and Maple streets for driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI. Bail: $1,140

--

Samantha E. Warford-Westbrook. 28, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime, and a probation violation.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News