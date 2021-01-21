Police Log: Jan. 20, 2021

Jan. 20

Derik R. Calton, 39, of Wells was arrested for probation violation and battery by a prisoner.

--

Jose M. Esparza, 68, of Reno was arrested at 275 Third St. on a parole and probation hold.

--

Cody R. Moschetti, 34, of Wells was arrested at 1275 Starr Ave. for possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner, domestic battery, owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $28,780

--

Hayla B. Roberts, 26, of Elko was arrested at 759 Carlin Court on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $15,000

--

Melissa J. Simmons, 58, of Spring Creek was arrested on Pleasant Valley Road on a warrant for failure to appear on a traffic citation. Bail: $431

--

Daniel A. Souliere, 39, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 on a parole and probation hold.

--