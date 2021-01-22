 Skip to main content
Police Log: Jan. 21, 2021
Jan. 21

Mohammed M. Ahmed, 35, of Tonopah was arrested at 3700 Sundance Drive for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Salvador Castillo, 40, of Elko was arrested at Cherrywood and Wildwood ways for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,280

--

Edward T. Gilbreath, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at 113 Lawndale Drive for domestic battery and abuse of an old or vulnerable person. Bail: $5,640

--

Preston T. Hubbard, 19, of Spring Creek was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. for possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

--

Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle, use of credit or debit card or ID without consent, and obtaining or possessing credit or debit card without cardholder’s consent.

--

Sean M. Rupe, 38, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for theft. Bail: $1,140

--

Curtis J. Smith, 37, of Deeth was arrested at Marys River Ranch for domestic battery by strangulation. Bail: $20,000

--

Nathaniel I. Valdez, 24, of Spring Creek was arrested at 375 W. Idaho St. for third-offense driving under the influence and open container of alcohol in vehicle. Bail: $20,355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

