Police Log: Jan. 22, 2021

Jan. 22

Christine L. Albiani, 42, of Spring Creek was arrested at Hampton Inn for trespassing and false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,335

--

David G. Cowart, 36, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for false statement to obstruct a public officer. Bail: $1,140

--

Hugo A. Espino-Castanon Jr., 26, of Elko was arrested on Sunrise Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,215

--

Guadalupe M. Maes, 34, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at the Weber, Utah jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime and failure to appear after bail on a gross misdemeanor crime. Bail: $8,250

--

Hunter A. Moore, 23, of Heber City, Utah was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a suspended driver’s license and speeding 16-20 mph over limit. Bail: $640

--

Adam K. Williams, 38, of Montello was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence; no proof of insurance; nonresident driving when privilege suspended, canceled or revoked; and operating an unregistered vehicle. Bail: $2,430

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

