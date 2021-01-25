Police Log: Jan. 23, 2021

Jan. 23

Brandi L. Garcia, 39, of Elko was arrested at 1111 Idaho St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,530

Robert R. Phillips, 31, of Elko was arrested at West Court and A Streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Joshua D. Post, 36, of Elko was arrested at Ryndon RV Park for communicating a bomb threat. Bail: $20,000

Cayla M. Quinonez, 21, of Elko was arrested at Wilson Avenue and South Seventh Street for felony possession of a controlled substance, furnishing or attempting to furnish a controlled substance to a state prison, and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Lisandro Saenz Jr., 35, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 100 W. Wendover Blvd. for felony child abuse or neglect and domestic battery. Bail: $103,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

