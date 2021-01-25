Police Log: Jan. 24, 2021

Jan. 24

Miles S. Bostock, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2000 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950

Cedric R. Fernandez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Eureka Highway and Chestnut for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to yield. Bail: $1,690

Jennifer K. Hills, 44, of Elko was arrested at West River and D Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355

Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2460 Mountain City Highway for pedestrian or animal rider on highway. Bail: $115

Rayna E. Stevens, 32, of Elko was arrested on Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs charge. Bail: $500

—

This week’s felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

