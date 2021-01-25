Police Log: Jan. 24, 2021

Miles S. Bostock, 29, of Elko was arrested at 2000 W. Wendover Blvd. for driving under the influence. Bail: $950
Cedric R. Fernandez, 27, of Elko was arrested at Eureka Highway and Chestnut for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to yield. Bail: $1,690
Jennifer K. Hills, 44, of Elko was arrested at West River and D Street for driving with a revoked driver’s license. Bail: $355
Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 55, of Spring Creek was arrested at 2460 Mountain City Highway for pedestrian or animal rider on highway. Bail: $115
Rayna E. Stevens, 32, of Elko was arrested on Indian View Heights on a Bureau of Indian Affairs charge. Bail: $500
This week’s felony arrests:
Amber M. Smith
Austin W. Himmelman
Cody R. Moschetti
Curtis J. Smith
Derik R. Calton
Hayla B. Roberts
Jordin N. Asberry
Lanna D. Walthers
Leslie L. Hernandez
Nathaniel I. Valdez
Salvador Castillo
Summer C. Smith
Sydney J. Morris
Tyler J. Neumann
Samantha E. Warford-Westbrook
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.
