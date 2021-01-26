Police Log: Jan. 25, 2021

Jan. 25

Charles R. Goens Jr., 64, of Elko was arrested at 540 12th St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $735

--

Kenton G. Manalakos, 22, of Elko was arrested at Opal Apartments on a felony warrant for duty to stop at scene of an accident. Bail: $50,000

--

Evelyn E. Mercer, 32, of Elko was arrested at the homeless camp on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $500

--

Roberta L. Nichols, 39, was arrested at Cimarron Apartments on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $400

--

Michael J. Reinschmidt, 36, of Spring Creek was arrested at the Best Western for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

--

Randall D. Reynolds, 58, of Boise was arrested on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1.805

--