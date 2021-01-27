Police Log: Jan. 26, 2021

Veronica R. Huerta, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Police Station on a warrant for unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animals, animal at large, and dog license and inoculation of animal required. Bail: $535
James A. Maes II, 38, of Elko was arrested at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000
Jessaka M. Wasson, 30, of Carlin was arrested at the Cavalier Motel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,340
Jared P. Vogt, 42, of Wells was arrested at the Petro gas station on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $745
—
This week’s felony arrests:
Amber M. Smith
Austin W. Himmelman
Cody R. Moschetti
Curtis J. Smith
Derik R. Calton
Hayla B. Roberts
Jordin N. Asberry
Lanna D. Walthers
Leslie L. Hernandez
Nathaniel I. Valdez
Salvador Castillo
Summer C. Smith
Sydney J. Morris
Tyler J. Neumann
Samantha E. Warford-Westbrook
The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.