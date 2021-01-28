Police Log: Jan. 27, 2021

Jan. 27

Gregory P. Boyle, 31, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $15,000

Alyssa M. Haney, 29, of Elko was arrested at 345 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Katie A. Latray, 31, of Anaconda, Montana was arrested at Boyd Kennedy Road and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,610

Brock A. Simmons, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, failure to obey traffic control device, and improper or prohibited U-turn.

Heidi A. Stevens, 33, of Wells was arrested at 722 S. Fifth St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $50,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

