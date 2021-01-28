 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police Log: Jan. 27, 2021
0 comments
top story

Police Log: Jan. 27, 2021

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police

Jan. 27

Gregory P. Boyle, 31, of Elko was arrested at Third and Idaho streets for felony possession of a controlled substance, carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, and owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person. Bail: $15,000

--

Alyssa M. Haney, 29, of Elko was arrested at 345 Commercial St. on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,640

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

--

Katie A. Latray, 31, of Anaconda, Montana was arrested at Boyd Kennedy Road and Lamoille Highway for driving under the influence, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,610

--

Brock A. Simmons, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Spring Valley Parkway for violation of probation, felony possession of a controlled substance, second-offense driving under the influence, drug paraphernalia, failure to obey traffic control device, and improper or prohibited U-turn.

--

Heidi A. Stevens, 33, of Wells was arrested at 722 S. Fifth St. on a felony warrant for child abuse or neglect. Bail: $50,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

New Justice of the Peace Randall Soderquist - Jan. 4, 2021

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News