Police Log: Jan. 27, 2021

Jan. 26

Veronica R. Huerta, 25, of Elko was arrested at the Elko Police Station on a warrant for unlawful to own or keep vicious or dangerous animals, animal at large, and dog license and inoculation of animal required. Bail: $535

James A. Maes II, 38, of Elko was arrested at South Fifth Street and Wilson Avenue on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Jessaka M. Wasson, 30, of Carlin was arrested at the Cavalier Motel on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,340

Jared P. Vogt, 42, of Wells was arrested at the Petro gas station on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $745

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

