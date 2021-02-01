Police Log: Jan. 29, 2021

Jan. 29

Marisol Bautista, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3711 Enfield Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Myles S. Blossom, 37, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 off-ramp for second-offense driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755

--

Skyler K. Eggleston, 27, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, petty larceny and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,820

--

Brigido D. Jacobo, 63, of Elko was arrested on Limousine Drive for open container of alcohol in vehicle and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Aaron D. Lester, 27, of Elko was arrested at 923 Northside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Gary A. Rippetoe III, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 2701 W. Tibbets Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--