Police Log: Jan. 29, 2021
Police Log: Jan. 29, 2021

Police

Jan. 29

Marisol Bautista, 35, of Elko was arrested at 3711 Enfield Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140

--

Myles S. Blossom, 37, of Battle Mountain was arrested on Interstate 80 off-ramp for second-offense driving under the influence, and failure to maintain lane or improper lane change. Bail: $1,755

--

Skyler K. Eggleston, 27, of Tooele, Utah was arrested at Interstate 80 and Mountain City Highway for possession to sell a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, petty larceny and drug paraphernalia. Bail: $26,820

--

Brigido D. Jacobo, 63, of Elko was arrested on Limousine Drive for open container of alcohol in vehicle and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Aaron D. Lester, 27, of Elko was arrested at 923 Northside Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

--

Gary A. Rippetoe III, 25, of West Wendover was arrested at 2701 W. Tibbets Blvd. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,000

--

Benjamin J. Thompson, 33, of Elko was arrested in the 300 block of River Street for violation of probation.

--

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

