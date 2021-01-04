Police Log: Jan. 3, 2021

Jan. 3

Thien D. Dang, 22, of San Angelo, Texas was arrested on U.S. Highway 93-A for operating an unregistered vehicle and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,095

--

Richard A. Griswold, 69, of Elko was arrested at Idaho Street and East Jennings Way for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Tudor Gurulea, 38, of Idaho Falls, Idaho was arrested on a bench warrant. Bail: $340

--

Wyatt S. Mikelson, 24, of Winnemucca was arrested at 3650 Idaho St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

--

Norma Navarrete-Santillan, 22, of Spring Creek was arrested at Lamoille Highway and Tonka Lane for second-offense driving under the influence, driving with a revoked driver’s license for DUI, and failure to maintain lane. Bail: $2,895

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

