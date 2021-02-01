Police Log: Jan. 31, 2021

Jan. 31

Nathan H. Collett, 52, of Nevada City, California was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets for trespassing. Bail: $195

Ashley N. Nice, 23, of Elko was arrested at 442 Idaho St. for domestic battery and battery. Bail: $4,280

Edgar A. Serrano, 26, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for contempt of court and failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

Fity E. Tuiloma, 35, of Kearns, Utah was arrested at 5905 Pumago Ave. for two counts of domestic battery. Bail: $6,000

Marcos A. Vigil, 21, of Magna, Utah was arrested at the Wendover Nugget for two counts of false statement to obstruct a public officer and two counts of trespassing. Bail: $1,990

Christopher A. Wicklander, 53, of Elko was arrested at Third and River streets for violation of probation.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

