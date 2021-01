Tyler J. Neumann, 30, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for burglary of a motor vehicle, obtaining or possessing a credit or debit card without the cardholder’s consent, burglary of a business, use of a credit or debit card or ID without consent, attempted use of a credit or debit card or ID without consent, obtaining or using another person’s ID for harmful or unlawful purposes, and possessing ID for false purposes. Bail: $55,000