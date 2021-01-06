Police Log: Jan. 5, 2021

Jan. 5

Dylan A. Davis, 27, of San Antonio, Texas was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving under the influence and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,255

Anthony M. Jimenez, 35, of Winnemucca was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for false statement to obstruct a public officer, license plates improperly displayed, resisting a public officer, five counts of failure to yield, headlamps not illuminated when required, speeding 41-plus MPH over limit, two counts of failure to drive on right half of road, and destroying the property of another. Bail: $5,135

Eric A. Landeros, 34, of Phoenix was arrested at the Petro Truck Shop for first-degree kidnapping and contributing to the delinquency or negligence of a minor. Bail: $251,140

Kirk D. Nylander Jr., 41, was arrested on Mountain City Highway for second-offense driving under the influence, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hypodermic device, driving without a driver’s license, failure to drive on right half of road, an open alcoholic container in vehicle. Bail: $23,455

Glenn L. Rose Jr., 54, of Elko was arrested at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person and resisting a public officer. Bail: $3,640