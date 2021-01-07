Police Log: Jan. 6, 2021

Jan. 6

Matthew W. Beecher, 22, of Wells was arrested at the Flying J for violation of probation.

--

Christopher A. Lycan, 22, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Court streets for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

--

Deanna L. Mitchell-Lorenzo, 57, of Elko was arrested at 775 W. Silver St. on three bench warrants. Bail: $25,990

--

Matthew J. Wines, 19, of Ruby Valley was arrested at Idaho Street and Ironhorse Drive for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

