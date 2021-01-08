Police Log: Jan. 7, 2021

Jan. 7

Miles F. Dave-Decker, 29, of Elko was arrested at Gold Country Inn for duty to stop at accident with attended vehicle or property damage, operating a vehicle with expired registration or plates, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $2,075

--

David E. Owens, 34, of Spring Creek was arrested at Ninth and Idaho streets on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

