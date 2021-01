Jan. 8

William J. Grow, 32, of Elko was arrested at 965 E. St. for driver disobeying peace officer and driving without a driver’s license. Bail: $835

--

Jesse D. Rinaldo, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested for violation of probation. –

--

Jay R. Slater, 44, of Carlin was arrested at 791 10th St. on a warrant for owning or possessing gun by a prohibited person and buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property. Bail: $40,000

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0