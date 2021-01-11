Police Log: Jan. 9, 2021

Jan. 9

Justin W. Doty, 23, of Craryville, New York, was arrested on Interstate 80 on a criminal justice detainer and for speeding 11-15 mph over limit. Bail: $765

Shianna L. Gardner, 22, of Elko was arrested in Stockmen’s parking lot on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $5,000

Alejandro Ibarra, 23, of Elko was arrested on Fifth Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,040

Brandon A. McNearney, 34, of Beverly Hills, California was arrested at 862 Spring Valley Parkway for unlawful use of emergency phone number. Bail: $2,500

Jose A. Vasquez Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested at 673 Cimarron Way on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime.

This week's felony arrests:

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

