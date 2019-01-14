Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 11

Chance T. Crutcher, 19, of Elko was arrested at Donuts N Mor for minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in a premises where sold. Bail: $355

------

Dawn A. Gardner, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,555

------

William J. Grow, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

------

Ignacita G. Gurule, 72, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for domestic battery and driving under the influence. Bail: $4,280

------

Ezequias R. Marin-Due, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1000 Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence and failure to drive properly on divided road. Bail: $305

------

Tony A. Pressler, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $355

------

Luis Salgado-Moreno, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,140

------

Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of petit larceny. Bail: $2,280

------

Mark P. Werner, 46, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny. Bail: $50,000

------

Kirenza J. Wilcox, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Pine streets for second-offense driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $2,780

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments