Jan. 11
Chance T. Crutcher, 19, of Elko was arrested at Donuts N Mor for minor purchasing or consuming alcohol in a premises where sold. Bail: $355
------
Dawn A. Gardner, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,555
------
William J. Grow, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
------
Ignacita G. Gurule, 72, of Elko was arrested on Interstate 80 for domestic battery and driving under the influence. Bail: $4,280
------
Ezequias R. Marin-Due, 26, of Elko was arrested at 1000 Mountain City Highway for driving under the influence and failure to drive properly on divided road. Bail: $305
------
Tony A. Pressler, 37, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $355
------
Luis Salgado-Moreno, 24, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,140
------
Tyler A. Sierra, 25, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of petit larceny. Bail: $2,280
------
Mark P. Werner, 46, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for two counts of burglary and one count of grand larceny. Bail: $50,000
------
Kirenza J. Wilcox, 24, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Pine streets for second-offense driving under the influence and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $2,780
