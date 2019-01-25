Jan. 24
Tharon B. Abel, 25, of Owyhee was arrested at Elko County Jail for violation of parole or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Justin T. Adkins, 27, of Durham, California was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a felony crime. Bail: $25,000
------
Nicholas E. Done, 39, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Ouderkirk for felony possession of a controlled substance and two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,855
------
Leslie S. Gasco, 52, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for driving with a suspended license, no proof of insurance, and headlamps not illuminated. Bail: $1,585
------
Jesse M. Herbert, 28, of Elko was arrested at 200 Ash St. for domestic battery by strangulation and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $25,000
------
Benjamin R. Mercado, 37, of Wells was arrested at Fifth and Ruby Avenue for false statement to obstruct a public officer, and resisting a public officer. Bail: $2,280
