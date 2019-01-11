Jan. 10
Bryon P. Jackson, 29, was arrested at Elko County Jail on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Jose M. Luna Espinoza, 19, of West Wendover was arrested at the Welcome Center for open container of alcohol in vehicle, minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $1,290
------
Bacilio Montalvo-Pinedo Jr., 20, of West Wendover was arrested at the Welcome Center for open container of alcohol in vehicle, driving under the influence, reckless driving disregarding safety, minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $3,480
------
Joseph A. Morris, 28, of Las Vegas was arrested for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Jacob B. Mutchler, 21, of Elko was arrested at 12th and Clarkson on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $555
------
Alexis Reynoso, 20, of Elko was arrested at 560 Idaho St. for domestic battery and coercion. Bail: $3,780
------
Dana D. Ribera, 44, of Elko was arrested at 3520 Enfield Ave. for domestic battery. Bail: $3,140
------
Ricky L. Smith, 63, of Elko was arrested at 851 Court St. for three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a hypodermic device. Bail: $31,140
------
Michael S. Urmson, 60, of Battle Mountain was arrested in Lander County on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
