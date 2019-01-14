Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police patch

Jan. 13

Kaileigh L. Estrella, 21, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Clinton G. Sandstrom, 35, of Elko was arrested on Indian Hills Avenue on a felony warrant for three counts of selling a controlled substance and three counts of trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $230,000

Derrick Wilson, 34, of Sacramento was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $505

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

