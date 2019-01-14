Jan. 13
Kaileigh L. Estrella, 21, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
Clinton G. Sandstrom, 35, of Elko was arrested on Indian Hills Avenue on a felony warrant for three counts of selling a controlled substance and three counts of trafficking a controlled substance. Bail: $230,000
Derrick Wilson, 34, of Sacramento was arrested on Interstate 80 on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $505
