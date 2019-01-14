Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police badge

Jan. 12

Robin M. Adams, 53, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995

------

Moises Alvarado Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested at South 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for driving under the influence, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, failure to obey flashing traffic control device, and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises were sold. Bail: $1,860

------

Joseph K. Bates, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000

------

Michael D. Blakeman, 32, of Winnemucca was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,870

------

Frederick J. Garrett, 56, of Deeth was arrested at 647 Humboldt Ave. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140

------

Jacob D. Jensen, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving too fast for conditions and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335

------

Graydon A. Jolliff, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2324 Virginia Ave. for domestic battery by strangulation, and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $25,000

------

Michael A. Kemery, 37, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail

------

Selma A. Priest, 57, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on a parole and probation hold. No bail

------

Vincent I. Quintero, 27, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Golf Course Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

