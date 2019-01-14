Jan. 12
Robin M. Adams, 53, of Elko was arrested at 1400 Mountain City Highway on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,995
------
Moises Alvarado Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested at South 12th Street and Clarkson Drive for driving under the influence, speeding 16-20 mph over limit, failure to obey flashing traffic control device, and minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises were sold. Bail: $1,860
------
Joseph K. Bates, 30, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery by a prisoner. Bail: $20,000
------
Michael D. Blakeman, 32, of Winnemucca was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets in Carlin for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession to sell a controlled substance and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $15,870
------
Frederick J. Garrett, 56, of Deeth was arrested at 647 Humboldt Ave. for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
------
Jacob D. Jensen, 28, of Spring Creek was arrested on Lamoille Highway for driving too fast for conditions and driving under the influence. Bail: $1,335
------
Graydon A. Jolliff, 40, of Elko was arrested at 2324 Virginia Ave. for domestic battery by strangulation, and coercion with force or threat of force. Bail: $25,000
------
Michael A. Kemery, 37, of Henderson was arrested at Elko County Jail for fugitive felon from another state. No bail
------
Selma A. Priest, 57, of Ogden, Utah was arrested on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Vincent I. Quintero, 27, of Elko was arrested at Ruby Vista Drive and Golf Course Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.