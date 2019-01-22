Try 1 month for 99¢
Jan. 19

Breaann B. Carlin, 24, of Plain City, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,500

Ronix Cespedes, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold. No bail

Leo P. Cormier Jr., 61, of Elko was arrested at 3130 Sunflower St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000

Robby D. George, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2002 Last Chance Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $850

Anthony D. Jackson, 53, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Winners Corner for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

Joshua C. Johnston, 25, of Elko was arrested at 112 Agate Drive for possessing a gun while under the influence of alcohol. Bail: $640

Evelyn E. Mercer, 30, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780

Adam L. Miller, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at JC Penney for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $10,000

Rocky M. Miller, 39, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $710

Dalton J. Mosier, 18, of Lovelock was arrested at Eighth and Chestnut streets for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355

Travis R. Nichols, 22, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $35,000

Ana C. Ramirez, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $20,000

Scott W. Seeley, 32, of Lovelock was arrested at Eighth and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control, failure to give appropriate signal when required, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $2,510

Carly G. Sullivan, 40, of Pocatello, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Serenity A. Vanella, 22, of Pahrump was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000

Eduardo Villoldo, 40, of Loxahatchee, Florida was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

