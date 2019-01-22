Jan. 19
Breaann B. Carlin, 24, of Plain City, Utah was arrested at the Nugget Casino for two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,500
------
Ronix Cespedes, 40, of Elko was arrested at 1660 Mountain City Highway on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Leo P. Cormier Jr., 61, of Elko was arrested at 3130 Sunflower St. for assault with a deadly weapon. Bail: $20,000
------
Robby D. George, 38, of Elko was arrested at 2002 Last Chance Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. $850
------
Anthony D. Jackson, 53, of Crescent Valley was arrested at Winners Corner for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
------
Joshua C. Johnston, 25, of Elko was arrested at 112 Agate Drive for possessing a gun while under the influence of alcohol. Bail: $640
------
Evelyn E. Mercer, 30, of Elko was arrested at Walmart for petit larceny, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,780
------
Adam L. Miller, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at JC Penney for conspiracy to commit grand larceny. Bail: $10,000
------
Rocky M. Miller, 39, of Crescent Valley was arrested on Interstate 80 for driving with a revoked driver’s license and displaying bogus vehicle registration, plate or title. Bail: $710
------
Dalton J. Mosier, 18, of Lovelock was arrested at Eighth and Chestnut streets for minor purchasing or consuming alcoholic beverage in premises where sold. Bail: $355
------
Travis R. Nichols, 22, of Elko was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, and possession with intent to sell a controlled substance. Bail: $35,000
------
Ana C. Ramirez, 40, of West Wendover was arrested at the Red Garter Casino for obtaining or using another person’s identification for harmful or unlawful purposes. Bail: $20,000
------
Scott W. Seeley, 32, of Lovelock was arrested at Eighth and Chestnut streets in Carlin for driving under the influence, failure to yield at a stop or yield sign or control, failure to give appropriate signal when required, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Bail: $2,510
------
Carly G. Sullivan, 40, of Pocatello, Idaho was arrested at Cactus Pete’s Casino for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Serenity A. Vanella, 22, of Pahrump was arrested at Atwal’s gas station for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Eduardo Villoldo, 40, of Loxahatchee, Florida was arrested on Interstate 80 for felony trafficking a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $25,640
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.