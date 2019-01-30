Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 29

William D. Bone, 50, of Midvale, Utah was arrested at Montego Bay for trespassing. Bail: $355

------

Samuel Cadavieco, 28, of Twin Falls, Idaho was arrested on Idaho Street on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $415

------

Eric Garcia, 18, of Lamoille was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for attempting to knowingly give false information regarding a crash, false statement to obstruct a public officer, and no proof of insurance. Bail: $4,380

------

Kathy L. Guisti, 64, of Elko was arrested at 886 Westwood Drive for driving under the influence, failure to maintain lane or improper lane change, and failure to drive on right half of road. Bail: $1,450

------

Jose L. Rios-Bernales, 53, of Elko was arrested on the old Highway 40 frontage road in front of L&H Industrial for duty upon damaging unattended vehicle or property damage, and driver or passenger failure to report unattended vehicle or property damage. Bail: $1,780

------

Anthony Rogers, 34, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $5,500

------

Tonya A. Smith, 46, of Washington, Utah was arrested at the Montego Bay casino for trespassing. Bail: $355

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments