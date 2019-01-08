Jan. 7
Landin C. Devillanueva, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for coercion, battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,420
Lacey J. Escamilla, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for embezzlement. Bail: $1,140
Salvador G. Espitia, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495
Jonathan J. Goodhue, 38, of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was arrested at the Hampton Inn for defrauding a proprietor, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,800
Ian R. Hackworth, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140
Eli A. Sireech, 42, of West Wendover was arrested at the Gold Country Hotel on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,297
