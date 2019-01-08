Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 7

Landin C. Devillanueva, 31, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for coercion, battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $3,420

Lacey J. Escamilla, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for embezzlement. Bail: $1,140

Salvador G. Espitia, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery and disturbing the peace. Bail: $1,495

Jonathan J. Goodhue, 38, of Mt. Laurel, New Jersey was arrested at the Hampton Inn for defrauding a proprietor, felony possession of a controlled substance, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $6,800

Ian R. Hackworth, 32, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for destroying the property of another. Bail: $1,140

Eli A. Sireech, 42, of West Wendover was arrested at the Gold Country Hotel on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,297

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

