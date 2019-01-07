Try 1 month for 99¢
Elko police badge

Jan. 5

Jesse W. Avery, 25, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway on a bench warrant. No bail

------

Christopher L. Heit Jr., 20, of Spring Creek was arrested at 384 River St. for minor in possession of alcoholic beverage in public. Bail: $355

------

Christopher B. Nicholes, 31, of Fairport, New York was arrested at 251 Main St. in Carlin on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $465

------

Laquan Thompson, 37, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

------

Yerandi Toledo, 36, of Plantation, Florida was arrested at 1515 Idaho St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, use or possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $5,995

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court

