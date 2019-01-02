Jan. 1
Saxon R. Atkins, 31, of Elko was arrested on the 400 block of Idaho Street for making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer, being an intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road, and failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,110
------
Carrie L. Dennison, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Juan P. Gavilan, 40, of Kearns, Utah, was arrested on Wendover Boulevard and U.S. 93A for driving under the influence above the legal limit, second offence, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,755
------
Kyle B. Guymon, 19, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140
------
Gage L. Withers, 23, of Elko was arrested at 132 S. Third St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.