Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Jan. 1

Saxon R. Atkins, 31, of Elko was arrested on the 400 block of Idaho Street for making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer, being an intoxicated pedestrian or animal rider on road, and failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,110

Carrie L. Dennison, 44, of Elko was arrested at the Elko County Jail for failure to appear after bail for a misdemeanor crime. No bail

Juan P. Gavilan, 40, of Kearns, Utah, was arrested on Wendover Boulevard and U.S. 93A for driving under the influence above the legal limit, second offence, and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,755

Kyle B. Guymon, 19, of Las Vegas was arrested at the Elko County Jail for petit larceny. Bail: $1,140

Gage L. Withers, 23, of Elko was arrested at 132 S. Third St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

