Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 28

Joseph R. Berumen, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1291 Stitzel Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Dakota L. Brock, 25, of Spring Creek was booked on a drug court hold. No bail

------

Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 670 Dillon Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,454

------

Thomas W. Irby, 57, of Elko was arrested at Western Inn for failure to register under sex offender laws. Bail: $5,000

------

Christopher E. Merriweather, 57, of Los Angeles was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $415

------

James W. Stogner III, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140

------

Lester W. Thurman Jr., 39, of Elko was arrested at 468 S. Fourth St. on a warrant for battery, disturbing the peace, resisting a public officer, and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $27,635

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments