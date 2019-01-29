Jan. 28
Joseph R. Berumen, 29, of Elko was arrested at 1291 Stitzel Road for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Dakota L. Brock, 25, of Spring Creek was booked on a drug court hold. No bail
------
Billy R. Flynn Jr., 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 670 Dillon Drive on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $2,454
------
Thomas W. Irby, 57, of Elko was arrested at Western Inn for failure to register under sex offender laws. Bail: $5,000
------
Christopher E. Merriweather, 57, of Los Angeles was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for nonresident driving when privileges have been suspended, revoked or canceled. Bail: $415
------
James W. Stogner III, 29, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140
------
Lester W. Thurman Jr., 39, of Elko was arrested at 468 S. Fourth St. on a warrant for battery, disturbing the peace, resisting a public officer, and child abuse or neglect. Bail: $27,635
