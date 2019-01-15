Jan. 14
Annie Z. Carr-Piccioni, 41, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
Brandi L. Garcia, 37, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Ronald L. Hesselgesser, 61, of Elko was arrested at 1907 Arrow Way on a tribal charge. Bail: $500
Dylan E. Jerome, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery domestic violence by a probationer, prisoner or parolee. Bail not listed
Clayton L. Johnnie, 55, of Elko was arrested on the Fifth Street Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
Ethan P. Makinson, 21, of Elko was arrested in District Court on a drug court hold. Bail not listed
Tylor J. Stafford, 50, of Carlin was arrested at 1643 Fourth St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,075
