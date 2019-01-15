Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 14

Annie Z. Carr-Piccioni, 41, of Elko was arrested at Smith’s for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail

------

Brandi L. Garcia, 37, of Elko was arrested at 132 Third St. on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Ronald L. Hesselgesser, 61, of Elko was arrested at 1907 Arrow Way on a tribal charge. Bail: $500

------

Dylan E. Jerome, 23, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery domestic violence by a probationer, prisoner or parolee. Bail not listed

------

Clayton L. Johnnie, 55, of Elko was arrested on the Fifth Street Bridge on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail

------

Ethan P. Makinson, 21, of Elko was arrested in District Court on a drug court hold. Bail not listed

------

Tylor J. Stafford, 50, of Carlin was arrested at 1643 Fourth St. on a warrant for three counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $3,075

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments