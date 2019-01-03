Jan. 2, 2019
Matthew V. Bullock, 49, of Twin Falls City, Idaho, was arrested on U.S. 93 mile marker 115 northbound for failure to appear on a traffic citation and driving 1-10 mph over the posted speed limit. Bail: $305
Aubrey S. Jackson, 38, of Elko was arrested at 1900 Idaho St. for contempt of court. Bail: $807.67
Stacy M. Lund, 37, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested at the Elko County Jail for possession of a schedule I, II, II or IV controlled substance; and use or under the influence of a schedule I, II, II or IV controlled substance. Bail: $10,000
Caleb O. Paice, 35, of Carlin was arrested at 10th and Chestnut streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
James A. Rector Sr., 51, of Elko was arrested for possession of visual presentation depicting sexual conduct of a person under 16 years of age. Bail: $20,000
Shannon S. Vance, 44, of Carlin was arrested at Chestnut and Puett streets for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
