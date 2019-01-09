Jan. 8
Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,490
------
Michael R. LaDuke, 61, of Elko was arrested at Goldie’s Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140
------
Crystal A. Mike-Pettet, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 509 Darby Drive for driving with a suspended driver’s license and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $710
------
Niqua M. Walker, 39, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.