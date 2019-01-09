Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 8

Jesus H. Cuevas-Ruelas, 27, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,490

Michael R. LaDuke, 61, of Elko was arrested at Goldie’s Bar on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $1,140

Crystal A. Mike-Pettet, 32, of Spring Creek was arrested at 509 Darby Drive for driving with a suspended driver’s license and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $710

Niqua M. Walker, 39, of Carlin was arrested at Elko County Jail for battery. Bail: $1,140

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

