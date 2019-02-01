Try 1 month for 99¢
Police Log
Elko Daily Free Press file

Jan. 30

Alexis M. Acevedo, 21, of Winnemucca, was arrested at the Lander County Sheriff’s office on an arrest warrant or violation of probation. No bail

***

Luis A. Arellano, 23, of Elko was arrested at 465 Oak St. for battery. Bail: $1,140

***

Robert Edie, 39, of Zephyr Cove was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for grand larceny, and making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer. Bail: $11,140

***

Melony F. Guldager, 29, of Elko was arrested at Denny’s for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

***

Jordan T. Johnston, 27, of Eau Claire, Wyoming, was arrested at the Elko County Jail transport for failure to appear after bail for a felony crime. Bail: $20,000

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

