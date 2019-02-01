Jan. 30
Alexis M. Acevedo, 21, of Winnemucca, was arrested at the Lander County Sheriff’s office on an arrest warrant or violation of probation. No bail
Luis A. Arellano, 23, of Elko was arrested at 465 Oak St. for battery. Bail: $1,140
Robert Edie, 39, of Zephyr Cove was arrested at 2065 Idaho St. for grand larceny, and making a false statement to or obstructing a public officer. Bail: $11,140
Melony F. Guldager, 29, of Elko was arrested at Denny’s for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355
Jordan T. Johnston, 27, of Eau Claire, Wyoming, was arrested at the Elko County Jail transport for failure to appear after bail for a felony crime. Bail: $20,000
