Jan. 27
Dustin C. Barker, 33, of Elko was arrested at Fifth and Wilson streets for driving under the influence and headlamps not illuminated when required. Bail: $1,255
Elizabeth M. Favor, 28, of Elko was arrested at 10th and River streets for driving without a valid driver’s license and non-surrender of suspended, revoked or canceled registration card or license. Bail: $995
Darin P. Gallardo, 26, of Owyhee, Idaho was arrested in the 700 block of Idaho Street for driving under the influence. Bail: $1,140
Daniel G. Gravelle, 32, of Elko was arrested at 369 Merino Drive for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property valued at $3,500 or more; two counts of owning or possessing a gun by a prohibited person; felony possession of a controlled substance; possession to sell a controlled substance; false statement to obstruct a public officer; trafficking a controlled substance; buying, possessing or receiving stolen property valued at$650 to $3,500; use or possession of drug paraphernalia; and on a parole and probation hold. No bail
Jesus A. Hernandez Guerrero, 33, of North Ogden, Utah was arrested on Wendover Boulevard for driving under the influence and reckless driving disregarding safety. Bail: $2,030
Eddie S. Marin, 44, of Jerome, Idaho was arrested on U.S. Highway 93 for speeding 11-15 mph over limit, and on a criminal justice detainer. Bail: $965
Sheree A. McClintock, 31, of Omaha, Nebraska was arrested at the Western Inn for buying, possessing or receiving stolen property. Bail: $1,140
Kyle A. Puckett, 33, of Elko was arrested on Lamoille Highway at South Ninth Street for driving under the influence, speeding 21-plus mph over limit, open container of alcohol in vehicle, and failure to give appropriate signal when required. Bail: $1,910
