Jan. 17
Jorge A. Galaviz-Fuentes, 29, of Elko was arrested on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail
Echo F. Powers, 42, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for felony theft. Bail: $10,000
Mark E. Tompkins, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1343 Stitzel Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,780
Victor T. Westbrook, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Spruce for driving under the influence and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,835
