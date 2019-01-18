Try 1 month for 99¢
Police

Jan. 17

Jorge A. Galaviz-Fuentes, 29, of Elko was arrested on a Nevada State Prison hold. No bail

Echo F. Powers, 42, of Elko was arrested at Stockmen’s Casino for felony theft. Bail: $10,000

Mark E. Tompkins, 36, of Elko was arrested at 1343 Stitzel Road on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $6,780

Victor T. Westbrook, 28, of Elko was arrested at Fifth Street and Spruce for driving under the influence and failure to obey traffic control device. Bail: $1,835

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

