Jan. 18
William T. Brown, 32, of Las Vegas was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for two counts of failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. No bail
------
Robert G. Cardona, 43, of Elko was arrested at Elko County Jail on warrants for battery by a prison and conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000
------
Draven L. Cisneros, 22, of West Wendover was arrested on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000
------
Deena L. Fleenor, 49, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Railroad streets for felony possession of a controlled substance. Bail: $5,000
------
Phillip J. Gregory, 40, of Spring Creek was arrested at Elko County Jail on a felony warrant for five counts of obtaining or using ID of an older or vulnerable person and five counts of obtaining money, property or labor under false pretenses. Bail: $104,560
------
Anthony C. Martinez, 32, of Ogden, Utah was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000
------
Rufus G. Polanco, 35, of Spring Creek was arrested at 720 Spring Valley Parkway for two counts of battery with a deadly weapon, two counts of battery, two counts of coercion, battery to commit mayhem, robbery or grand larceny, false imprisonment with a deadly weapon, and on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Refujio M. Rivera, 34, of West Wendover was arrested at Elko County Jail on a warrant for battery by a prisoner and conspiracy to commit battery by a prisoner. Bail: $40,000
------
James M. Ryan Jr., 40, of Elko was arrested at 11th and Silver streets for felony possession of a controlled substance and on a parole and probation hold. No bail
------
Jace C. Thompson, 29, of Elko was arrested at Eighth and Ash streets for felony possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, possession of a hypodermic device, and on a warrant for failure to appear after bail on a misdemeanor crime. Bail: $7,280
------
John M. Tilley, 54, of Elko was arrested at Ninth and Railroad streets for violation of probation or condition of suspended sentence. No bail
