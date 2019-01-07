Try 1 month for 99¢
Jan. 6

Trevor J. Adams, 25, of Spring Creek was arrested at 345 Fourth St. for felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of a dangerous drug without a prescription, and use or possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail: $10,640

Douglas R. Hoffman, 31, of Elko was arrested at Clarkson Drive and South 12th Street for driving with a suspended driver’s license. Bail: $355

The charges above do not imply guilt. Under the law, everyone is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

